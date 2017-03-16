Átlátszó.hu: Premier Orbán and Interior Minister Pintér accused of taking mob payouts in the 1990s

Russian media has recently released reports that Hungary’s reigning Prime Minister Viktor Orban accepted bribes from the Russian mob back in the 1990s, as did his current police minister Sandor Pinter. The allegations are not new, but the story may be tied to Orban’s recently-found friendly relations with Vladimir Putin’s government. If the accounts of the story are to be believed, not only did Orban accept money, there is evidence of it, leaving him exposed to blackmail.

A story that dates back more than 20 years has resurfaced and is creating grounds for speculation.