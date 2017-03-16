LMP stresses need to fight for independence, self-determination

The ideals of independence, self-determination and sovereignty is what links the revolutionary events of 169 years ago with our time, co-leader of the opposition LMP party Bernadett Szél said at her party’s March 15 commemoration in Budapest. Speaking at the former Pilvax Café, a hub for the revolutionary youth in 1848, Szél said “our endeavours are still rooted in the idea that we wish to determine the fate of our own political community ourselves. From this point of view, we must raise the question whether the heroes of the 1848 revolution or Hungary’s first answerable government would have supported the plan to expand the Paks nuclear power plant, through which we sell out our freedom of action and our freedom of choice?”

Ákos Hadházy, the party’s other co-leader, spoke about a forthcoming “change in regime” that he said would necessarily be combine with the replacement of the current government. He raised the question of whether the cabinet can be dismissed by election, saying that there is no need to be afraid of the word “revolution”. “Small revolutions” are already under way, he said, citing the examples of the former employees of the left-wing daily Népszabadság, closed down in October. The commemoration was attended by about 100 people.