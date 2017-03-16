Majtényi: revolution and freedom fight of 1848-49 teaches perseverance

The lesson to be learned from the events of 1848-49 is that “we must not give up the fight” for freedom, no matter how lost the cause may seem, László Majtényi, the former presidential candidate of the opposition parties, said at a demonstration in downtown Budapest. “We don’t have to worry about having to put up with the government’s System of National Cooperation for too long,” Majtényi said at the event commemorating the 1848-49 revolution and freedom fight, which was preceded by a march from the State Opera to Alkotmány Street. “No matter how hopeless the situation may seem, it can change within a matter of hours,” he added.

Commenting on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s speech from earlier in the day, Majtényi said he could not make much sense of it, adding that the prime minister had kept talking about Brussels and “menacing empires”. Majtényi, Hungary’s former data commissioner, said there are two kinds of nations in the world: those who are freedom loving and those who are free. “The time has come for us to go from being freedom loving to free,” Majtényi said. He said a nation became free not when it gains liberty from foreign oppression, but rather when it gets rid of its own oppressors. The demonstrators filled Andrassy Avenue in the Opera area.