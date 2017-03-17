Euractiv – Energy analyst: New nuclear reactors will heavily increase Hungary’s debt

Hungary does not care about the requirements imposed by the European Commission on Paks II, energy analyst András Deák told EURACTIV Slovakia. András Deák is a senior research fellow at the Institute of World Economics of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.(…)

Hungarian MEP Benedek Jávor (Greens) told me that the new power plant at Paks is like a veterinarian’s horse. It has all the illnesses it shouldn’t have. What do you think about it?

I agree more or less with Benedek Jávor. This project raises many questions. Nuclear management is very complex and the government did not answer the basic questions on this investment. Plus, the way they manage the project raises further questions.