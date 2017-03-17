 
March 17th, 2017

Euractiv – Energy analyst: New nuclear reactors will heavily increase Hungary’s debt

By

Hungary does not care about the requirements imposed by the European Commission on Paks II, energy analyst András Deák told EURACTIV Slovakia. András Deák is a senior research fellow at the Institute of World Economics of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences.(…)

Hungarian MEP Benedek Jávor (Greens) told me that the new power plant at Paks is like a veterinarian’s horse. It has all the illnesses it shouldn’t have. What do you think about it?

I agree more or less with Benedek Jávor. This project raises many questions. Nuclear management is very complex and the government did not answer the basic questions on this investment. Plus, the way they manage the project raises further questions.

Source: Energy analyst: New nuclear reactors will heavily increase Hungary’s debt

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • András Deák is soon to be a former senior research fellow at the Institute of World Economics of the Hungarian Academy of Sciences…
    Whorban does not enjoy such treachery, then Fidesz, with its Canadian backers, have decided PAKS2 will be bringing Gold and Free Energy to Hungary(‘s leaders pockets).

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.