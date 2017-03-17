Gov’t to launch training and employment scheme for Roma women

Hungary’s government will launch a 7.5 billion forint (EUR 24.2 million) scheme in April to help training and employment for some 2,000 Roma women, the state secretary for social affairs and inclusion said. In one part of the scheme, some 4.3 billion forints will be available by application for the training of child care and social care workers and assistants, Károly Czibere told a press conference in Encs, in northeastern Hungary.

In the other part, 3.15 billion forints will be available to help state-run organisations, local councils, civil groups, churches and foundations to employ the Roma women for a period of at least 36 months. Unlike in the case of an earlier similar scheme, this time the women can already enter employment while getting their training, he said.