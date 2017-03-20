 
March 20th, 2017

Hungary to appeal Strasbourg Court’s ruling on deporting Bangladeshi refugees

By

Hungary will appeal a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) ordering it to compensate two Bangladeshi asylum seekers for wrongly detaining and deporting them in 2015, the prime minister’s internal security advisor said. The ECtHR ruled on Tuesday that Hungary had violated the European Convention on Human Rights by detaining the two asylum seekers in the Röszke transit zone near Hungary’s southern border. The court also said that authorities had later sent them back to Serbia, which the ECtHR said had put them under the risk of facing inhumane treatment in the Greek refugee reception centres. The court ordered the Hungarian state to pay the petitioners 18,705 euros each in compensation and legal fees.

Speaking at a press conference, György Bakondi said Hungarian authorities had assessed the asylum seekers’ requests in line with the law. He said they had been sent back to Serbia because the authorities had determined that it was a safe third country. He said the two Bangladeshi petitioners had been represented by the Hungarian Helsinki Committee, which he said “consistently acts as an organisation in support of migrants” and “participates in the attacks against Hungary’s migration policy”. Hungary will not change its migration policy, as it is convinced that it acts in line with the law, Bakondi insisted.

  • Culturally Homogeneous Hungary

    If they want to intergrate into our work based society, they must accept our work based Christian values. We can start by expanding the Public Work Scheme to the migrant camps, and they can work in the asylum camps as a repayment for the food, shelter and damage they caused to Hungary. I can’t believe nobody has thought of this before!

