 
March 20th, 2017

Jobbik vows to introduce “landlords’ tax” if elected in 2018

By

The radical nationalist Jobbik party said it would introduce a so-called “landlords’ tax” should it be elected to government. The regime would tax income increases above 300 million forints (EUR 972,000) per year, party leader Gábor Vona said. The tax would be enforced retroactively going back to 2002 and rise progressively in proportion with the degree of income increase. The tax income would be used to improve Hungary’s competitiveness and to develop health care and the education system, Vona said.

He admitted the actual degree of income increase would be difficult to measure but said it was important to “make Viktor Orbán and his cronies a part of the equal tax treatment again”. The tax would focus on companies with serious political backwind, he said, adding that “honest entrepreneurs” would have nothing to worry about. Speaking about the differences between Jobbik’s plan and the Socialists’ suggestion of a “luxury tax”, Vona said that the Socialists, as “heirs to the erstwhile Communist Party”, “had no credibility in judging honest and dishonest income increases”. Jobbik’s plan is much more forceful, he insisted. Jobbik would also maintain the taxes on banks and multinational companies, Vona said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.