Jobbik vows to introduce “landlords’ tax” if elected in 2018

The radical nationalist Jobbik party said it would introduce a so-called “landlords’ tax” should it be elected to government. The regime would tax income increases above 300 million forints (EUR 972,000) per year, party leader Gábor Vona said. The tax would be enforced retroactively going back to 2002 and rise progressively in proportion with the degree of income increase. The tax income would be used to improve Hungary’s competitiveness and to develop health care and the education system, Vona said.

He admitted the actual degree of income increase would be difficult to measure but said it was important to “make Viktor Orbán and his cronies a part of the equal tax treatment again”. The tax would focus on companies with serious political backwind, he said, adding that “honest entrepreneurs” would have nothing to worry about. Speaking about the differences between Jobbik’s plan and the Socialists’ suggestion of a “luxury tax”, Vona said that the Socialists, as “heirs to the erstwhile Communist Party”, “had no credibility in judging honest and dishonest income increases”. Jobbik’s plan is much more forceful, he insisted. Jobbik would also maintain the taxes on banks and multinational companies, Vona said.