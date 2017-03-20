LMP advocates comprehensive approach to tackling labour shortage

Wage rises, a progressive taxation system and payroll tax cuts are the primary solutions to Hungary’s labour shortage problem, Erzsébet Schmuck, deputy group leader of the green LMP party, said. These measures should be coupled with ensuring cheap housing and better vocational education, Schmuck said. LMP disapproves of ruling Fidesz’s decision to recruit workers for minimum wage jobs from Ukraine, Schmuck said. The government advertises working in Hungary in Ukraine with an 82 million forint (EUR 265,680) programme, she noted.