Áder: Europe’s security depends on Balkan stability

President János Áder discussed the impact of the Balkan region’s stability on that of Europe with his Macedonian counterpart in Budapest. Europe’s security depends on stability in the Balkan region, Áder told a press conference held jointly with Gjorge Ivanov. Áder said stability in the Balkans depended on the magnitude of the migration pressure on the region, including Macedonia. It also depends on whether the Balkan countries have a clear perspective of Euro-Atlantic integration, he added. A clear integration strategy and perspective would help stabilise Macedonia and the region as a whole, Áder said.

After Macedonia “being fed with empty promises” for about ten years, genuine talks should be launched with that country on NATO and EU accession, he said. Áder expressed thanks to Macedonia for making “efforts beyond its means” to handle the migrant crisis. If the migration pressure mounts, the European Union should not be “close-fisted” when it comes to technical or financial assistance or to raising the number of soldiers patrolling the border, he said.