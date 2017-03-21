Liberal Party calls for EU flag to be displayed on Parliament

The leader of the Hungarian Liberal Party on Monday called for the European Union flag to be displayed on the facade of Parliament to mark the anniversary of the founding of the community. Events will be held in several European cities on March 25 to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the signing of the Treaties of Rome that laid the foundations for today’s EU, Gábor Fodor said. “It’s a shame that Budapest is not a part of that,” he told a press conference.

Meanwhile, referring to the controversy surrounding Heineken, whose logo features a five-pointed red star, Fodor criticised the bill submitted by governing lawmakers on banning the use of totalitarian symbols for commercial purposes. He called the government’s “attack” against the company over its logo “petty” and “asinine”, noting that the company employed 500 people and is a strategic partner of the Hungarian government.