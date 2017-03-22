LMP warns of security risks of Paks expansion while see their referendum initiative turned down

The co-leader of the green LMP party said that the project to expand Hungary’s Paks nuclear power plant was rife with security risks. Bernadett Szél said the project represented “the biggest political mistake of the 21st century” which would have consequences in the 22nd, too. After the expansion is completed, the plant will produce 60% of the country’s electricity, and concentrating output in one place raises the risk of a terrorist attack. Further, the project increases Hungary’s dependence on Russia, given that the technology for the plant, construction and financing all come from Russia. All of this would lead to a narrowing of Hungary’s room for manoeuvre on the international stage. A large part of the financing, moreover, is opaque, she said.

Meanwhile, The National Election Committee rejected a referendum initiative aimed at asking voters about the planned upgrade of the Paks nuclear plant. The initiative was submitted by József Gál, spokesman of the LMP party, as a private individual. The committee said the referendum questions were “in conflict with Hungary’s obligations under international agreements” and were not “clearly worded”.

Bernadett Szél, LMP’s co-chair and parliamentary group leader, said in reaction that the committee had found excuses not to approve the initiative. Such arguments like some of the questions being “too complicated” and voters could not decide are ridiculous, she said, and stated that the nuclear lobby has put its foot in the national committee. LMP will appeal against the committee decision to the Supreme Court, Szél said.