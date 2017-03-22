Orbán makes promises to develop Salgótarján

The prime minister held talks with Salgótarján Mayor Zsolt Fekete on a comprehensive plan to develop the northern Hungarian city into a “regional economic, cultural and sports centre”. Speaking to reporters, Viktor Orbán stressed the government’s “commitment to enabling the city, a traditional industrial centre, to prosper in the 21st century, too”. The plans envisage a variety of projects, including a four-lane bypass road to the Slovak border, a new oncological centre, a comprehensive renovation of the city centre and various sports facilities such as a new public pool, an athletic centre and an ice rink, Orbán said.

The prime minister was asked about a recent interview published by news portal Index, in which a former secret services officer suggested a strong Russian influence in Hungary, and said that the advisors to Hungarian politicians should be vetted. In his answer, the premier said it was “no surprise” that “others may want to exert influence on Hungary” due to the country’s strategic geographical location, but insisted that the national security system is working well. “No one can get anywhere near vital decisions without a national security screening,” Orbán said.