 
March 22nd, 2017

Orbán makes promises to develop Salgótarján

By

The prime minister held talks with Salgótarján Mayor Zsolt Fekete on a comprehensive plan to develop the northern Hungarian city into a “regional economic, cultural and sports centre”. Speaking to reporters, Viktor Orbán stressed the government’s “commitment to enabling the city, a traditional industrial centre, to prosper in the 21st century, too”. The plans envisage a variety of projects, including a four-lane bypass road to the Slovak border, a new oncological centre, a comprehensive renovation of the city centre and various sports facilities such as a new public pool, an athletic centre and an ice rink, Orbán said.

The prime minister was asked about a recent interview published by news portal Index, in which a former secret services officer suggested a strong Russian influence in Hungary, and said that the advisors to Hungarian politicians should be vetted. In his answer, the premier said it was “no surprise” that “others may want to exert influence on Hungary” due to the country’s strategic geographical location, but insisted that the national security system is working well. “No one can get anywhere near vital decisions without a national security screening,” Orbán said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • “No one can get anywhere near vital decisions without a national security screening,” Whorbán said, smiling when he added “Of course I do not comment on which nation perform this security screening”.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.