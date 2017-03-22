 
March 22nd, 2017

Parliament elects head of Commerce and Trade Chamber’s wife to central bank’s rate-setting council

By

Parliament elected Bianka Parragh and György Kocziszky to the rate-setting Monetary Council of the National Bank of Hungary. MPs elected both with 110 votes in favour, 35 against and 21 abstentions. Parragh and Kocziszky took their oath in Parliament after the vote. Parragh, an adjunct professor at Hungary’s National University of Public Service, replaces János Béla Cinkotai, whose mandate expires on March 22. Kocziszky is already a member of the council and his term was renewed.

By law, the Monetary Council must have 5-9 members who may include the NBH governor and deputy governors as well as external members who are elected by parliament with a vote of more than 50% of the MPs present for six years. The number of external members must exceed the number of internal members.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • Fidesz like to keep the number of pockets that need to be filled limited, hence even wifes and other relatives are called upon, to fill their duty.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.