 
March 22nd, 2017

Severe shortage of teachers nationwide

By

A severe shortage of specialised teachers applies throughout Hungary, and in rural areas more than a third of full time jobs have not been filled, the daily Magyar Nemzet said. Last October, overall only 5,000 jobs were taken out of 6,300 available, according to data provided to the paper by the human resources ministry. Whereas there is an oversupply of teachers in the capital, in rural areas only 2,000 jobs have been taken out of 5,300 on offer, the paper added. A teacher’s union boss told the paper that the reasons why were that bonuses available earlier had been withdrawn, materials were in short supply and institutions were crowded.

