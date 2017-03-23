 
March 23rd, 2017

Budapest Business Journal: Report says pro-Trump propaganda came from Hungary

Far-right British activist and millionaire Jim Dowson has reportedly confirmed that his “Patriotic News Agency” and other networks that spread pro-Trump propaganda have their bases in Hungary and Serbia, according to a Monday report by the U.K.ʼs Guardian.

  • a strong proponent of Vladimir Putin.” Dowson has spoken at a conference of far-right leaders in Russia, and is reported to be closely linked to Russian fascist Aleksandr Dugin

