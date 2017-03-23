 
March 23rd, 2017

DK calls on Budapest Transport Company not to pay Russian firm until revamped M3 trains function properly

By

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party has called for payment to Russian firm Metrowagonmash to be held back until the revamped trains on metro line 3 operate normally and completely properly. The party’s Budapest representative said that they were calling on Mayor István Tarlós to instruct the Budapest transport company BKV to hold back the payment of 70 billion forints (EUR 226 million). Referring to the “Russian metro scam”, Erzsébet Gy Németh observed that the revamped trains could not handle a single day. The city council has paid 69 billion forints for the revamp, including 60 billion forints from a loan, the burdens of which Budapest taxpayers will be bearing for decades, she said.

According to news portal Index, which carried out a survey, users of the trains spotted bad workmanship and problems with ventilation among other gripes. News portal 24.hu reported travellers had posted videos of being told to get off one train due to a software malfunction related to the operation of the doors. HVG.hu speculated there had been political pressure to deploy the trains before being fully tested.

  • CG Walkman

    How do the guys in BKV get their kickbacks if they don’t pay the Russians?

    • wolfi

      Just wait until summer – these trains don’t have air conditioning afaik and their ventilation system is also a bit “weak” (our young ones told us), so it might be “fun” to ride them in the heat!
      Of course for you this might not be a problem … 😉

