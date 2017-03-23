Fidesz: Hungary “under attack” by “extreme human rights fundamentalism”

Recent attacks launched against Hungary from various directions have “the common characteristic of extreme human rights fundamentalism”, the Fidesz party’s communications chief said. “The strengthening of Hungary’s border protection with legal regulations has been the subject of some of the attacks because organisations backed by Hungarian-born US financier George Soros expect Brussels to punish Hungary,” Balázs Hidvéghi said.

He criticised a European Human Rights Court ruling last week which found Hungary at fault for rejecting the refugee applications of two Bangladeshi citizens. Hidvéghi called the ruling “surreal”, adding that it was an “upsetting example of the extreme and distorted direction taken by human rights judgmentalism and the way of thinking in Europe”. Fidesz is calling on the government to appeal against the ruling and not to yield when it comes to migration policy, while it should resist all attempts at influence from abroad, he said.