Foreign minister: Hungary to increase military presence in Iraq

Hungary has offered to increase its military presence and extend its mission in Iraq to contribute to international efforts against the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organisation, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said. Addressing a conference organised by the US government for foreign ministers of the international coalition, Szijjártó said that, pending parliament’s approval, Hungary would increase the number of Hungarian troops in the mission from 150 to 200 and of extending their stay in Iraq by two years, to end-2019.

In an interview to MTI, Szijjártó called the IS “the number one enemy to international peace and stability” and added in general that international terrorism based on religious radicalism was the largest threat to civilisation. “We are glad that the US administration has elaborated a new, comprehensive strategy to wipe out terrorism and, at last, they are not saying that terrorism should be combatted but that it should be eliminated for good in the foreseeable future,” he said. Szijjártó said that Europe’s security challenges could not be handled without eliminating terrorism motivated by religious extremism. “For example, the immigration crisis cannot be managed in the long run without wiping out IS,” he insisted.