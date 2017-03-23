Hungary is supporting ethnic Hungarian entrepreneurs in the Carpatian Basin with a 1 billion forint (EUR 3.2 million) subsidy scheme in 2017 primarily aimed at enhancing cross-generational developments, Árpád János Potápi said at the opening of the programme in Subotica (Szabadka), Serbia. The “Thematic Year of Ethnic Hungarian Entrepreneurs” offers young entrepreneurs 230 million forints worth of grants, Potápi said. Another programme offers 600 million forints for supporting family-run firms. Also, 170 billion forints is available for accompanying programmes. The aim is to offer a profitable and family-friendly environment for those wanting to live and work in their homeland, he said.
Gov’t launches huge scheme to help ethnic Hungarian entrepreneurs
- Tweet
-
-
-
- Comment [2]
Share
DK calls on Budapest Transport Company not to pay Russian firm until revamped M3 trains function properly [2]
-
Gov’t launches huge scheme to help ethnic Hungarian entrepreneurs [2]
-
Fidesz: Hungary “under attack” by “extreme human rights fundamentalism” [2]
-
Foreign minister: Hungary to increase military presence in Iraq [1]
-
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
-
CarpathianViking
-
wolfi
-