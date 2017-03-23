 
March 23rd, 2017

Gov’t launches huge scheme to help ethnic Hungarian entrepreneurs

By

Hungary is supporting ethnic Hungarian entrepreneurs in the Carpatian Basin with a 1 billion forint (EUR 3.2 million) subsidy scheme in 2017 primarily aimed at enhancing cross-generational developments, Árpád János Potápi said at the opening of the programme in Subotica (Szabadka), Serbia. The “Thematic Year of Ethnic Hungarian Entrepreneurs” offers young entrepreneurs 230 million forints worth of grants, Potápi said. Another programme offers 600 million forints for supporting family-run firms. Also, 170 billion forints is available for accompanying programmes. The aim is to offer a profitable and family-friendly environment for those wanting to live and work in their homeland, he said.

