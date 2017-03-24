DK promotes closing gender pay gap, while Socialists advocate free medicines to people over 65

The Democratic Coalition (DK) party would in government draft legislation to ensure equal pay for men and women for the same work, a deputy leader of the party said. The gap between the average pay of men and women in the same managerial position is 34% in Hungary, Ágnes Vadai told a press conference, citing research data. The party, if elected, would guarantee equal pay by law, she said. DK will consult with the largest Hungarian employers asking them whether they would be party to levelling wages, she said.

In the meantime, the Socialist Party is looking for ways to offer prescription drugs free of charge to people older than 65, the leader of the party said, Gyula Molnár, said at an event organised in cooperation with pensioner unions. The total cost of such a programme, covering drugs prescribed by family physicians, may not cost as much as an annual 20 billion forints (EUR 64.7m), he said. The Socialists seek to ensure “security rather than vulnerability and pride rather than poverty” for senior citizens.