E! Sharp: Post Dutch elections optimism is premature for EU because of Hungary’s Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is reported to have said in private that to wrong-foot the EU on illegal measures, you need to be “fast and furious”. This seems to be the tactic in his government’s crackdown on refugees and migrants, whom he routinely labels as “invaders” seeking to overrun the country. (…)

Bad treatment of migrants does not happen in a vacuum; it is often followed by attacks on the fundamental freedoms of all citizens. Other EU members may see Orbán as uncontrollable, but they should not expect illiberalism to stay confined to Hungary.