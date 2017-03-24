 
March 24th, 2017

E! Sharp: Post Dutch elections optimism is premature for EU because of Hungary’s Orbán

By

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is reported to have said in private that to wrong-foot the EU on illegal measures, you need to be “fast and furious”. This seems to be the tactic in his government’s crackdown on refugees and migrants, whom he routinely labels as “invaders” seeking to overrun the country. (…)

Bad treatment of migrants does not happen in a vacuum; it is often followed by attacks on the fundamental freedoms of all citizens. Other EU members may see Orbán as uncontrollable, but they should not expect illiberalism to stay confined to Hungary.

Source: Post Dutch elections optimism is premature – E!Sharp

Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

    Well said! Down with PC left-liberalism! Hungary leads the way.

    • National Hiphop

      Get the fuck off, shithead. Breitbart is surely missing you by now.

    • Zsombor

      For more information about Hungarian corruption, just text “Miklos wanks to gay porn” to 06-30-4816185.

    • Vidra

      Historical precedents. The first country where the Catholic and Protestant establishments united in opposition to social democracy, secularism and Jews in public life, the first country in the 20th century to introduce anti.Jewish laws and the first to define Jews as a race rather than just a religion,
      Does your social worker know you’re posting on here?

      • Ah, you must mean “1920. évi XXV. törvénycikk” which is known as “numerus clausus”, you filthy liar.

        It doesn’t even mention the word “Jew”. 😀

        “figyelemmel kell lenni, hogy az ország területén lakó egyes népfajokhoz és nemzetiségekhez tartozó ifjak arányszáma a hallgatók közt lehetőleg elérje az illető népfaj vagy nemzetiség országos arányszámát, de legalább kitegye annak kilenctizedrészét”

        népfaj = race, ethnicity
        nemzetiség = national minority

        https://hu.wikisource.org/wiki/1920._%C3%A9vi_XXV._t%C3%B6rv%C3%A9nycikk

