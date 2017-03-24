Employees of state-owned companies to receive higher wages from April

Employees of state companies are scheduled to receive higher wages from April and they will get the increase retroactively from January 2017, the development ministry’s state secretary said. Wage deals have been signed for the next three years for most state-owned companies. The increase will be an average 13% this year, 12% in 2018 and 5% in 2019, János Fónagy said.

Out of 220 companies with majority state ownership, 79 said they were unable to finance the increase from their own resources. As a result, an amount of 40 billion forints (EUR 130 million) has been allocated in the central budget for this purpose in 2017, 45.6 billion forints in 2018 and 26.3 billion forints in 2019, he said. The wage hike is necessary to keep employees and to hire new people in professions where there is a shortage, Fónagy said.