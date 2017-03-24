 
March 24th, 2017

Employees of state-owned companies to receive higher wages from April

By

Employees of state companies are scheduled to receive higher wages from April and they will get the increase retroactively from January 2017, the development ministry’s state secretary said. Wage deals have been signed for the next three years for most state-owned companies. The increase will be an average 13% this year, 12% in 2018 and 5% in 2019, János Fónagy said.

Out of 220 companies with majority state ownership, 79 said they were unable to finance the increase from their own resources. As a result, an amount of 40 billion forints (EUR 130 million) has been allocated in the central budget for this purpose in 2017, 45.6 billion forints in 2018 and 26.3 billion forints in 2019, he said. The wage hike is necessary to keep employees and to hire new people in professions where there is a shortage, Fónagy said.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
  • ViktorZorroban

    Working for a state owned company is living the Fidesz Fairytale from within the Orban Dream.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.