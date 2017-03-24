Gov’t office chief: European Human Rights Court ruling “unacceptable”

The ruling against Hungary by the European Court of Human Rights because the country expelled two Bangladeshi migrants is “unacceptable”, the government office chief said. János Lázár said the government will appeal it. “Taking the principle that Hungary is strengthening its sovereignty, it insists on making its own decisions on whether or not to accept or reject migrants,” Lázár told a press briefing. The Strasbourg ruling was tantamount to saying: “It should not be up to Hungarians to decide who lives in the country but up to the [human rights organisation] Hungarian Helsinki Committee”. He also criticised the court for declaring in its ruling that the human rights of migrants are not guaranteed in Serbia, Macedonia, Greece and Turkey. This contradicts the European Council decision to return migrants to Greece and Turkey, he added.

Hungary declares these countries “safe” and therefore suitable for returning migrants to. Turkey may cancel the migration deal with the EU, and already a new wave of illegal migrants is upon Europe, he said. Hungary has prepared for this situation by sealing its border, he added. Lázár said that the secondary fence along Hungary’s southern border to be completed in May, and the “legal seal” which will take effect next week will amount to a “complete seal” of the border.