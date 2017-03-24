 
March 24th, 2017

Hungary joins Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

By

The board of governors of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) adopted a resolution approving Hungary’s application to join the bank, AIIB said. Hungary was among 13 applicants approved in resolutions adopted by the board. The other approved applicants include the regional prospective members Afghanistan, Armenia, Fiji, Hong Kong and Timor Leste, and the non-regional prospective members Belgium, Canada, Ethiopia, Ireland, Peru, the Republic of Sudan and Venezuela.

The board’s decisions mark the first time AIIB has welcomed new prospective members to the bank since its inception. AIIB started operating a little more than a year ago “to bring countries together to address the daunting infrastructure needs across Asia”, according to the lender. Approved membership now stands at 70.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.