Lázár: gov’t urges Heineken to “resolve” trademark dispute with Csíki Brewery

The government urges Heineken to resolve its trademark dispute with the ethnic Hungarian Csíki Brewery in Romania through talks, the government office chief said. János Lázár visited the brewery in Sansimion (Csíkszentsimon) in central Romania on Friday. In a final ruling on January 27, the court of Targu Mures (Marosvásárhely) said the production of Igazi Csíki Beer must be stopped after Heineken Romania had filed a lawsuit against the brewery for trademark reasons.

Hungarian government representatives held talks with Heineken’s management in Hungary and with the Dutch ambassador in Budapest and asked them to help find solution to the beer dispute, Lázár said. The government acknowledges and respects the fact that Heineken employs many Hungarians in Hungary as well as in Transylvania and pays a significant amount of tax, he added. However, he added in response to a question that “in case Heineken refuses to cooperate and .continues to want to trample on Reali Csíki Beer, then there are several tools in the government’s hands and we are ready to use them in the protection of Hungarian national interests.”