BNE IntelliNews – Visegrad: Central Europe’s nuclear gamble

The European Commission gave the final nod to Hungary’s deal with Russia to expand the Paks nuclear plant in early March. The approval may give other Visegrad states struggling to come up with funding plans for their own projects food for thought.

Budapest scrapped an international tender on Paks 2 in early 2014, instead handing the project to Russian nuclear agency Rosatom in return for €10bn in financing towards the €12.5bn project’s costs. Accepting Hungary’s claim that as Paks 1 features Russian VVER reactors so too must the expansion, Brussels closed its probes on both competition and state aid grounds in recent months.

Critics point out that Hungary already relies on Russia for 60% of its energy, and claim the deal will only hand Moscow more leverage. The financial risks are also huge, given the weakness of power markets and EU stipulations that Paks 2 production must be sold on the open market.