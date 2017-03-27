 
March 27th, 2017

BNE IntelliNews – Visegrad: Central Europe’s nuclear gamble

By

The European Commission gave the final nod to Hungary’s deal with Russia to expand the Paks nuclear plant in early March. The approval may give other Visegrad states struggling to come up with funding plans for their own projects food for thought.

Budapest scrapped an international tender on Paks 2 in early 2014, instead handing the project to Russian nuclear agency Rosatom in return for €10bn in financing towards the €12.5bn project’s costs. Accepting Hungary’s claim that as Paks 1 features Russian VVER reactors so too must the expansion, Brussels closed its probes on both competition and state aid grounds in recent months.

Critics point out that Hungary already relies on Russia for 60% of its energy, and claim the deal will only hand Moscow more leverage. The financial risks are also huge, given the weakness of power markets and EU stipulations that Paks 2 production must be sold on the open market.

Source: Visegrad: Central Europe’s nuclear gamble

Follow Politics.hu on twitter at @politicshu.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • EU stipulations that Paks 2 production must be sold on the open market

    YEs, that killed off the Fidesz’ business-model that was to artificially inflate the electricity price. Now PAKS2 will have to compete on the inter-EU electricity market and get only the prices offered there…who knows maybe Hungarians will get their power from cheaper German renewables than from PAKS-nuclear…

    This is why Fidesz is so up in arms to disallow the EU to (de-)regulate the inter-EU energy market and wants to stop foreign companies to sell energy into Hungary and hence lower the prices. And to stop domestic local re-distributors to buy energy from abroad cheaper than on the Fidesz-controlled energy market.
    This Fidesz fight under the guise of ‘National Sovereignty’, which is just code for a few pro-Fidesz oligarchs to enrich themselves with a de-facto Fidesz Tax on energy.

All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.