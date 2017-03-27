National consultation on “stopping Brussels” soon to be posted to households

The government will send questionnaires to households next week in its next round of public surveys, dubbed national consultations, aimed at “protecting Hungary’s borders and preventing immigration”, state secretary Csaba Dömötör told a press conference. The government is seeking voter support “for retaining the regulation of taxes, wages, and public utilities as a national competence”, the state secretary said.

“Brussels aims to strip members states of their rights in several areas”, he said, adding that “Brussels must be stopped”. The government also wants to increase transparency “in terms of activist groups financed from abroad,” he said. “Participating in the national consultation is a strong manifestation of support for Hungary’s independence”, Dömötör added. Respondents can return their questionnaires free of charge before May 20, he said, adding that the government would soon publish the estimated cost of the survey.