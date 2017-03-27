Orbán satisfied with EU declaration

Europe can be set right only if every nation sees to its own security and welfare, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Rome after EU leaders signed a declaration on the bloc’s future, which he called a “good document”. “If we want a secure Hungary then we must rely on ourselves and we have to make our own security,” Orbán said, adding that if Hungary also wants to develop economically, then “we must do more, and work well and be competitive”. The prime minister said “no kind of celebratory declaration will change anything”, referring to the document marking the 60th anniversary of the founding Treaty of Rome. “We can only be proud of Europe if we can be proud of our own countries,” he added.

Orbán said there was much to be proud of when drawing the balance of the past 60 years in Europe but big question marks also hung over the bloc. “We have reason to feel that we must respond to big challenges.” He said Hungarian proposals had been incorporated into the document and “from the point of view of the interests of Hungarians, this is a good document”. Orbán referred to passages on the importance of protecting the EU borders and that member states themselves should provide answers to Europe’s problems rather than waiting for the institutions of Brussels to do so.