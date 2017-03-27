 
March 27th, 2017

Orbán satisfied with EU declaration

By

Europe can be set right only if every nation sees to its own security and welfare, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in Rome after EU leaders signed a declaration on the bloc’s future, which he called a “good document”. “If we want a secure Hungary then we must rely on ourselves and we have to make our own security,” Orbán said, adding that if Hungary also wants to develop economically, then “we must do more, and work well and be competitive”. The prime minister said “no kind of celebratory declaration will change anything”, referring to the document marking the 60th anniversary of the founding Treaty of Rome. “We can only be proud of Europe if we can be proud of our own countries,” he added.

Orbán said there was much to be proud of when drawing the balance of the past 60 years in Europe but big question marks also hung over the bloc. “We have reason to feel that we must respond to big challenges.” He said Hungarian proposals had been incorporated into the document and “from the point of view of the interests of Hungarians, this is a good document”. Orbán referred to passages on the importance of protecting the EU borders and that member states themselves should provide answers to Europe’s problems rather than waiting for the institutions of Brussels to do so.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.

  • passages on the importance of protecting the EU borders and that member states themselves should provide answers to Europe’s problems rather than waiting for the institutions of Brussels to do so

    Whenever was “the institutions of Brussels” supposed to “provide answers to Europe’s problems”, then every policy issue needs consent from all member states?

    Well, actually when it comes to “protecting the EU borders”:
    “When deficiencies in the functioning of the border management system of a Member State are identified as an outcome of the mandatory vulnerability assessment, the Agency will be empowered to require that Member States to take timely corrective action. In urgent situations that put the functioning of the Schengen area at risk or when deficiencies have not been remedied, the Agency will be able to step in to ensure that action is taken on the ground even where there is no request for assistance from the Member State concerned or where that Member State considers that there is no need for additional intervention.”
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frontex#The_right_to_intervene

    Of course Fidesz/Hungary has always protested this…and Whorban is speaking BS again…

  • ViktorZorroban
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.