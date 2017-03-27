Socialist MEP urges Hungary to open consulate in Scotland

The Hungarian government should open a consular office in Scotland, István Ujhelyi, MEP of the opposition Socialist Party, said in a statement. Brexit and Scotland’s endeavours for independence add urgency to ensuring that Hungarians in Scotland are represented directly and effectively, Ujhelyi said.

Referring to his recent talks in Scotland, Ujhelyi said local Hungarians had complained that the Hungarian embassy was over 500km away in London. Not only does this cause “insurmountable difficulties” when making administrative arrangements, their participation in Hungarian elections may be curtailed too, he added. Ujhelyi noted that Poland, Croatia, Slovakia, and Romania had consular offices in Scotland, adding that “it is only the Hungarian state which has not considered it important enough to open one”.