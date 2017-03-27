 
March 27th, 2017

Socialist MEP urges Hungary to open consulate in Scotland

By

The Hungarian government should open a consular office in Scotland, István Ujhelyi, MEP of the opposition Socialist Party, said in a statement. Brexit and Scotland’s endeavours for independence add urgency to ensuring that Hungarians in Scotland are represented directly and effectively, Ujhelyi said.

Referring to his recent talks in Scotland, Ujhelyi said local Hungarians had complained that the Hungarian embassy was over 500km away in London. Not only does this cause “insurmountable difficulties” when making administrative arrangements, their participation in Hungarian elections may be curtailed too, he added. Ujhelyi noted that Poland, Croatia, Slovakia, and Romania had consular offices in Scotland, adding that “it is only the Hungarian state which has not considered it important enough to open one”.

Visit www.hungarymatters.hu to receive Hungarian news agency MTI’s twice-daily newsletter.
Share
Please note that due to a large volume of trolling and false abuse flags, we are currently only accepting comments from logged-in users.
All content © 2004-2015 The All Hungary Media Group. Articles, comments and other information on the All Hungary Media Group's network of sites are provided "as is" without guarantees, warranties, or representations of any kind, and the opinions and views expressed in such articles and columns are not necessarily those of the All Hungary Media Group.