 
March 28th, 2017

Heineken and Csíki Beer Brewery near settling their brand dispute

The Romanian unit of Dutch brewer Heineken and microbrewery Lixid Project on Monday said they intend to settle their ongoing dispute over the use of the “Ciuc” and “Csíki” beer brands, just days after Hungarian government representatives interceded on behalf of the Transylvanian craft brewery. As part of the settlement, Heineken Romania consents to the coexistence of the Ciuc and Csíki brand names and agrees to allow Lixid Project to market the Csíki brand, the parties said in a joint statement published on social media.

As a result of this agreement both parties will abandon all legal activities related to the commercial dispute,” according to the statement. “The settlement involves compromises on both sides and it allows both companies to continue building their relationship with their consumers, employees, business partners and the local community. Both companies now look forward to leaving their past differences behind them and focusing on what they do best and enjoy most: brew beer,” the statement added.

  • wolfi

    Cheers!

    Of course a giant like Heineken can and should tolerate a little fly.

    But they have to defend their trademarks in principle of course. The funny side of this is really the fact that the Hungarian government invested so much time and effort in this – though it doesn’t concern Hungary at all …

    • National Hiphop

      The whole circus is about votes from Transylvania in next years election. Period.

