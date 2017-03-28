 
March 28th, 2017

Human Rights Watch: EU Commission Should Call Out Hungary’s Asylum Abuses

Hungary’s new asylum law allowing for the blanket detention of asylum seekers, including some children, will come into force on March 28. It’s the latest of Hungary’s abusive laws and policies designed to make it difficult to seek asylum there, and unpleasant or downright dangerous for those who do.

On the same day, the EU Commissioner for Migration, Dimitris Avramopoulos, is set to visit Budapest to have “serious discussions” with Hungarian authorities about whether the new law and other measures are consistent with EU standards.

Source: EU Commission Should Call Out Hungary’s Asylum Abuses

