Direkt36: The minister had done official business with them, now his wife rents an office from their partner

The two businessmen and Rogán built strong ties while the latter served as mayor of the 5th district. He sold them one of the most valuable buildings of the district and attended several of their parties. Zuhair Awad and Sameer Hamdan proudly said in an interview how open the politician was towards them. Publicly, their relationship remained official, however, in the background there is a more personal – yet indirect – connection between them: the company of Cecília Rogán is based in an office owned by a long-time business partner of Zuhair Awad and Sameer Hamdan.(..)

The firm Nakama&Partners Ltd., funded by Cecília Rogán and her celebrity friend Kata Sarka roughly a year ago, moved to an office building on Naphegy last October. The building is owned by Ernő Váradi, who had been doing business with the two Jordanian partners for ten years. Now they co-own two real estate companies based in the 5th district.