EU commissioner for migration in Budapest: migration and security are global challenges

The issues of migration and security are by now not only European challenges but global ones too, and no single country can handle them alone, Dimitris Avramopoulos, European commissioner for migration, home affairs and citizenship, told the press in Budapest on Tuesday, after talks with Interior Minister Sándor Pintér and Justice Minister László Trócsányi. Two years ago scattered initiatives on how to handle the migration wave were put forward, he said. Now, however, there is a comprehensive approach and Hungary is a part of this, the commissioner added.

Pintér said they agreed that European security should be fortified, but on the matter of crossing the “so-called” green border they lacked complete agreement. He added that an understanding emerged on coming to a joint standpoint on the issue by the summer. Trócsányi said he had responded to questions about the necessity and proportionality of Hungary’s new laws related to migration, adding that the government “was open to dialogue”.