European Court of Human Rights bans Hungary from detaining 8 refugees

The European Court of Human Rights has banned Hungarian authorities from transferring eight teenagers and a pregnant woman from a refugee asylum near Budapest to the transit zone along the Hungary-Serbia border to be detained, the Hungarian Helsinki Committee reported on Tuesday. The procedure was initiated by the committee last Friday, with regard to Hungary’s new border regulations taking effect, under which “obviously vulnerable clients in need of special treatment” could have been transferred from open camps to closed facilities in the transit zone.

In its ruling, the Strasbourg court put questions to the Hungarian government, to be answered before April 10, as to the timing and legal basis of such transfers, the committee said in its statement. The court also wants to know if services are in place to meet special requirements in the transit zone, if asylum seekers are granted opportunities to study or have access to medical services; are minors to be ensured the same conditions as adults, and if so, is there a legal basis.