“Fight” with EU only serves as distraction from low standard of living, claims first post-Communist foreign minister

Viktor Orbán and his government continue to create enemies and stoke a “freedom fight” against the European Union to distract the public’s attention from the country’s low standard of living, Géza Jeszenszky, foreign minister in Hungary’s first post-Communist government, told news channel HírTV.

Jeszenszky said Hungary is the only member of the EU which claims to be “in a fight” with the institution. What is worse, Hungary is also alone in creating enemies, while the neighbouring countries and the Baltic states manage to improve their standards of living without seeking enemies. The former foreign minister said Orbán, the government and Fidesz are busy misleading the Hungarian public instead of creating standards of living to match those of the allegedly “hostile” Western Europe.

Jeszenszky also said that while it is very unlikely that Hungary would be excluded from the EU, the funds may be reduced if the government continues to violate rules by not fulfilling its obligations. The loss of funds may have a very serious effect, as these have a great part in maintaining the country’s moderate standards of living.

He added that even though he is not genuinely against Russia, he believes that their current policies are reminiscent of the old ideology of conquest under the tsars, and even more the policies of Stalinism. Regarding the Paks atomic plant’s expansion, Jeszenszky thinks it would only increase Hungary’s energy dependence on Russia, which is already big enough. [444.hu]