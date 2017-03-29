Orbán: Rome declaration “not end of debate” on EU’s future

The declaration signed at last week’s European Union summit in Rome is not the “end of the debate” on the bloc’s future, but rather “the entry point into its next phase that will be about ironing out the details”, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said after a Visegrád Four summit meeting in Warsaw. He said Europe now had a general declaration on its future, while the European Commission is preparing to put forward five packages of proposed legislation. He urged his V4 colleagues to react swiftly to each package. On the subject of Brexit, Orbán repeated the Hungarian government’s position that the rights of Hungarian citizens working in the UK must be protected and that the EU and Britain should strike a fair exit deal.

Speaking at an innovation conference after the summit in Warsaw, Orbán said that the future of Europe lies in the V4 grouping. Orbán was joined at the CEE Innovators Summit by his V4 counterparts. The prime minister said he expects the “centre of gravity” of European development to gradually shift from western to central Europe. “If Europe has a future, then it is primarily in central Europe,” Orbán said, arguing that western Europe had “baggage” which it would have a hard time dealing with. He said he expected that in a matter of years, the V4 would be referred to as “Europe’s strongest engine of growth”.