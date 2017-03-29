 
March 29th, 2017

The Washington Post: University founded by Soros says targeted by new Hungary law

Central European University said Tuesday that government-proposed amendments to Hungary’s law on higher education “would make it impossible to continue its operations” in Budapest, its home for over 25 years.

University President and Rector Michael Ignatieff said in a statement that the closure of the school founded by U.S. billionaire George Soros “would damage Hungarian academic life and negatively impact the government of Hungary’s relations” with its neighbors, its fellow European Union members and the United States.

