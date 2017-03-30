Gov’t claims new higher education bill “does not target” CEU, US Embassy expresses concern

The recently-submitted bill to amend Hungary’s higher education law by tightening the rules on foreign higher education institutions in the country “does not target the Central European University (CEU)”, the state secretary for education said. László Palkovics said that foreign institutions would only be allowed to award degrees in Hungary if their work here is regulated by an inter-state agreement. Universities are audited every five years and the recent audit had “uncovered irregularities at several foreign universities”, he claimed.

The US embassy on Wednesday expressed concern over the bill which it says would seriously restrict the operations of CEU. David Kostelancik, the chargé d’affaires at the embassy, said the US is opposed to any measure that would endanger the university’s operations or independence. He said CEU, founded and financed by American billionaire George Soros, was a first-class university which he said enjoys an excellent reputation in Hungary and around the world.

President and rector of CEU Michael Ignatieff said that CEU would not close down under any circumstances. He said CEU considers the amendment proposal submitted by the human resources minister discriminative and an attack against the university.