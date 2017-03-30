Hungary, Slovakia and Austria unveil Holocaust memorial in Bratislava

The justice ministers of Hungary, Slovakia and Austria unveiled a plaque to Jewish victims of a WWII labour camp in Bratislava’s Petrzalka district on Wednesday. Addressing the ceremony at the former site of the camp, Hungary’s László Trócsányi said that some 2,000 people had been imprisoned there between November 1944 and March 1945. Five hundred of them were Jews who were murdered, he said.

Trócsányi said commemorating the victims together with his two counterparts was a moral duty since the camp had been in Slovak territory, guarded by Austrians and the victims were Hungarian Jews. The event was also addressed by Slovakia’s Lucia Zitnanska and Austria’s Wolfgang Brandstetter, and attended by representatives of diplomatic corps including Israel.