Opposition parties slam new higher education bill seen as attempt to close down CEU

Opposition parties on Wednesday spoke out against a new bill submitted by the human resources minister aimed at amending the law on higher education in order to clarify and tighten rules on foreign institutions of higher education that operate in Hungary, saying that it was a threat to close down the Central European University (CEU).

The Socialist Party said in a statement that the Orbán government is always looking for new enemies in order to distract attention from its sins, and after its attacks against NGOs and Brussels, it has now launched an attack against the CEU. CEU is among Hungary’s top ranking universities each year and several Hungarian leaders have been among its graduates, including ruling Fidesz government members and one of the party’s MEPs, the Socialists said. The Socialists will stand up for CEU and call on all opposition parties and educational institutions to follow suit, the party added.

The Democratic Coalition (DK) said the higher education bill announced late on Tuesday evening was unacceptable. Ágnes Vadai, the party’s deputy leader, told a press conference that the bill targeted the CEU. The bill is an underhand, ideologically based attack on the highest-ranking university in Hungary, Vadai said. Instead of attempting to close it, “any normal government” would strive to open up such an institution to benefit as many people as possible, Vadai added.

The Együtt party said the government’s xenophobic campaign which “paints George Soros as the devil” was an attempt to discredit the CEU. Együtt lawmaker Szabolcs Szabó told a press conference that he called on the government to take its hands off Hungarian higher education and respect its autonomy. He said he would propose expressing solidarity with CEU colleagues and peers to Hungarian higher-education leaders, employees, researchers and students.

Green LMP party pushing the CEU out of Hungary would be a shameful milestone in the history of Hungarian education and culture. LMP said in a statement that the proposed amendments to the higher education law could severely damage its institutions. “This clearly points in the direction of undermining the sector,” the statement said, adding that it was scandalous that universities could be the victims of a political attack in Hungary.