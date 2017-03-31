 
March 31st, 2017

Budapest Transport Company’s workers call multi day strike in April

Two unions of Budapest transport company BKV have announced a multi-day strike for the second half of April. The strike will affect all branches of public transport. The VTDSZSZ and BKSZSZ unions, which represent a combined 80% of BKV workers, announced that they would hold a three-day strike between April 18 and 20 and a five-day strike between April 24 and 28. The unions called the strike after collective bargaining talks with BKV had failed to yield any progress on the question of wages increases. The unions said they had only sought a total 30% pay increase for workers over the last three years

