Construction of House of Music delayed in Budapest’s City Park

The construction of the House of Hungarian Music in the City Park is to start with a delay because all tenders submitted to the public procurement process were above the given price limits, Városliget Zrt. told daily Magyar Idők. The tendering authorities are going to hold talks with the tenderers, which is going to delay construction, probably until autumn 2017, Attila Sághi of Városliget Zrt told the paper. The planning and construction of the new National Gallery and the Museum of Ethnography are on or slightly ahead of schedule, Sághi said. “Thanks to the reconstruction” of the City Park, the “total of green surfaces will grow”, Sághi insisted.