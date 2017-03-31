 
March 31st, 2017

Euractiv: Orban attacks the European Court of Human Rights

Speaking today (30 March) at the annual congress of the European People’s Party (EPP) in Malta, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán fiercely attacked migration, calling it a “Trojan Horse of terrorism.” He also attacked the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

