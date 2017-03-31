Food processor federation: no double standards for Hungary in food production

A recent review of food products made in Hungary and other EU countries found no significant differences in the quality of the products, the national federation of food processors (Éfosz) told MTI. The national food safety office (Nébih) tested 68 comparable Hungarian and Austrian products, 18 of which showed minor differences. This was, however, no indication of discrimination against Hungarian consumers, Éfosz’s statement said. Sensory tests yielded excellent results in both groups, they said.

On Wednesday, Minister of Agriculture Sándor Fazekas told a press conference that the food industry “applies double standards” in products made in or for Hungary. Tests on the samples of around 100 food products have revealed that multinationals tend to produce and sell lower quality products in Hungary than in western Europe, Fazekas claimed. Some 70% of the tests by the authority showed differences, and products on the Hungarian market were always of a lower standard, he added. Some of the differences were immediately obvious while others were revealed by laboratory tests, he said.