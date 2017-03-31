But the real reason that the CEU has been targeted is the identity of its founder — the financier and Open Society Foundations activist George Soros.(..)
Even though Orban personally benefited from a scholarship from Soros to study at Oxford University, he leads a fiercely nationalistic government. The CEU has become a soft, handy political target. Soros, a liberal internationalist, is the antithesis of Vladimir Putin, a nationalist authoritarian who happens to be Orban’s political role model.
Foreign Policy: Stand Up for Free Speech and the CEU
