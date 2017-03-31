 
March 31st, 2017

House speaker Kövér: successor gov”t would erase Fidesz’s “accomplishments”

Should the Fidesz-KDNP alliance lose the 2018 general election, the successor government will “erase” everything the parties had built up over their two terms in power, parliament’s speaker László Kövér said in Nagyatád, in southwestern Hungary. “Be they family benefits, the policy for Hungarian communities abroad, or support for Hungarian economic players, the [current government’s] measures would be reversed,” Kövér said at a roundtable discussion with the Alliance of Christian Intellectuals (KÉSZ). The house speaker said Fidesz’s successors would “do everything they could” to make sure a government like the Fidesz-KDNP alliance, which he said had been “willing to challenge the mainstream”, could “never come to power again”.

Commenting on the opposition parties, Kövér claimed they had “no programmes, values or credible politicians”. He insisted their only hope for success was to “turn the election campaign into a political war”. “If we are given four more years to govern, many of the things we have accomplished will be irreversible, not just in Hungary, but through our example, across the whole of Europe”, he said.

