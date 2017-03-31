Orbán: “Soros university cheating”

The future of the “Soros university” depends on US-Hungarian intergovernmental talks, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said in an interview to public radio. A recent investigation by the Education Office revealed that the operation of several foreign universities, including Hungarian-born US financier “George Soros’s university”, fell foul of regulations, Orbán claimed, referring to the Central European University (CEU). “Even if someone is a billionaire, they cannot be above the law in Hungary … cheating is cheating, no matter who does it,” Orbán added.

The CEU “enjoys an unfair advantage” over Hungarian universities because it can award both a Hungarian degree and an American one despite “admitting that it does not operate abroad”, which is against Hungarian regulations, he insisted. In response to the question about whether the CEU would be able to operate in Hungary in the future, Orbán said this would depend on US-Hungarian talks and an agreement. No discussions have taken place with the US government on the issue, he added. In line with the bill, an intergovernmental agreement would be necessary for any foreign university to operate in Hungary, he said.