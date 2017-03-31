Socialist PM candidate Botka: action must be taken against inequality

The Socialist Party’s candidate for prime minister, László Botka, at a campaign event on Thursday called for justice to be done to redress inequalities in Hungary that give rise to poverty. Speaking to over 200 people in the central Hungarian town of Szolnok, Botka, who is currently the mayor of Szeged, said that the governing Fidesz party “is not strong but strong-arms” people and it would continue to do so “while it feels we are cowards”. He slammed the government for spending several tens of billions of forints of the taxpayers’ money on its “Hungary is performing better” advertisement campaign, which he said was in any case untrue.