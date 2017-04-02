Reuters: Thousands rally in Hungary in support of Soros-founded university

Thousands of Hungarian and foreign students, professors and civilians rallied in Budapest on Sunday demanding the government withdraw legislation that could force a university founded by financier George Soros out of the country.

The demonstrators, who walked from Budapest’s Corvinus University to the Central European University (CEU) founded by Soros in 1991 and then to parliament, said the bill was an attack on freedom of education.

Parliament is due to discuss the bill this coming week.