Hungary involved in record $22 billion Russian “Laundromat” money laundering fraud

Hungary is one of several countries affected by the large scale “Laundromat” money-laundering scandal, which was uncovered three years ago. Russian white collar criminals laundered at least $22 billion worth of rubles in a complex international structure between 2010 and 2014. Hungary was the scene of HUF 7 billion of laundering businesses, which is more than the amount laundered in neighboring countries altogether, writes Index.hu on the basis of investigative reports by some of the world’s major newspapers.

Laundromat appears to be a very far-reaching scam, as it involved Russian secret services, international banks, Moldavian courts and even Vladimir Putin’s second cousin according to the research of OCCRP, an international organization of investigative journalists. Laundromat’s complex structure was based on firms providing loans to each other and private persons, making pro forma contracts and later starting lawsuits because of the allegedly accumulated debts of the borrowers. Banks in several countries were involved in the laundering, while most of the pro forma firms were based in Britain.

According to the revealed information, 68 deals were made through Hungarian banks for the worth of $ 24.5 million (HUF 7 billion). OCCRP could track back these deals to twelve companies, only four of which registered in Hungary. The bigger amounts of money were transferred to London-based companies, which were likely to be actively involved in laundering, as opposed to firms merely paid with laundered money. The biggest beneficiary of money laundered through Hungary was Nancy Trading Inc., where $ 7.3 million landed. This firm may not even exist anymore, as there is absolutely no information of it on the internet.

Companies founded and operating in Hungary received smaller amounts. The biggest of these, $224,000, landed at nutritional supplement producer Scitec Ltd., presumably as payment from one of their customers or distributors. It is likely to be the same case with Budapest-based Kardinalis Ltd., which exports spare parts for buses, trolleybuses and lorries to Russia, and received $50,000 laundered money according to OCCRP’s records. Kardinalis is the only firm which has responded to Index.hu’s inquiries so far. They denied any involvement in Laundromat, and stated that they perform real and actual business activities with real contracting partners.